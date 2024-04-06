Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading 2.5% Higher

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

