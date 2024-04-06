Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,097,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,271,358 shares of company stock valued at $127,076,482. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

