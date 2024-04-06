Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

