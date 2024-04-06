FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. 35,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 56,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $603.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

