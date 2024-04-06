Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan's Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter. Flanigan's Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

