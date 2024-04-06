Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Purchases 1,850 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.