First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

First Solar Stock Up 1.8 %

FSLR stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile



First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

