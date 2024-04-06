First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Increased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $174.60 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

