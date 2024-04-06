Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.94

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.94 and traded as high as $42.08. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 52,074,024 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.