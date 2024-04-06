Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

