Financial Security Advisor Inc. Raises Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 347.8% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,510.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,480.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,448.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,272.43 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

