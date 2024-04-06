Financial Security Advisor Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.