FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.87.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. FIGS has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,334 shares of company stock worth $285,986. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FIGS by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FIGS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in FIGS by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

