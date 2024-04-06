Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,775,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $42.15. 89,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,767. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

