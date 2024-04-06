Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $162.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00024815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 846,023,829 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

