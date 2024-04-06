Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $93,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.86. 186,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.46. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $269.50 and a 52-week high of $442.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

