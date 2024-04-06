FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $303.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $303.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $273.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.