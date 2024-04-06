Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,187.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

FICO opened at $1,230.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,266.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,118.58. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $664.41 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,136 shares of company stock worth $20,044,434 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,407,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

