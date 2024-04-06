Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $66.78 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Everscale has a total market cap of $66.78 million and approximately $394,871.34 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,108,417,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,324,617 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

