Evercore ISI Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $527.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $469.00 to $527.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.40.

NYSE BLD opened at $446.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

