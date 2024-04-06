Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Everbridge stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 169,381 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

