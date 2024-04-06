Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,337.30 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $400.70 billion and $12.21 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,337.30 or 0.04922379 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00069206 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00024945 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010388 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016293 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016238 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003859 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,068,469 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
