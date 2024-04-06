Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,871,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

