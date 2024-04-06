Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

EL stock opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

