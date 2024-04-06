Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $313,281.36

Ergo (ERG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $128.92 million and $313,281.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,644.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $692.59 or 0.01023864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00149850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.00194064 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00047810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00147786 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,477,352 coins and its circulating supply is 74,477,262 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

