Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $72,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,540,000 after acquiring an additional 131,503 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $784.41. The stock had a trading volume of 446,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $849.83 and its 200 day moving average is $799.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

