Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Envestnet Stock Up 2.3 %

Envestnet stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envestnet

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after acquiring an additional 687,202 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 207,632 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

