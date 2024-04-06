Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
Entera Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.70. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
