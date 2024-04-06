Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 8th

Shares of Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 8th.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance
Shares of Ensurge Micropower ASA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Company Profile
