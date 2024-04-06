Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5845697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

