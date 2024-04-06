Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.85.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EDR opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,140,000 after buying an additional 978,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after acquiring an additional 184,212 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

