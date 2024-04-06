Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

