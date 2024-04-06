Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

