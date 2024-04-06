Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $10.32.
Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
