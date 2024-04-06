Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by ABLE Financial Group LLC

ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

