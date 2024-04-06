Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Raised to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

LLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1 %

LLY stock opened at $784.48 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $363.04 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $745.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $750.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,743,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,572,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

