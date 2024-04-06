ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.00 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a market cap of C$559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

