ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.45.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. 18.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

