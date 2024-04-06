EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.25 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.