Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

