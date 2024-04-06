easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $483.95

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.95 ($6.08) and traded as high as GBX 571.80 ($7.18). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 569.80 ($7.15), with a volume of 2,212,394 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 690 ($8.66) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 611 ($7.67).

Get easyJet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EZJ

easyJet Trading Down 1.9 %

easyJet Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 553.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,162.79%.

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.