EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.23.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EGP stock opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $188.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 115.19%.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,773,000 after purchasing an additional 368,954 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.