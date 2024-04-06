Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.