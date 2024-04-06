Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.15 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DIG stock opened at GBX 276 ($3.46) on Friday. Dunedin Income Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 248.97 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.52 ($3.89). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Howard Williams bought 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £382.23 ($479.83). Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

