Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lowered by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK opened at $95.91 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

