Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

