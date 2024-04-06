Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $95.91. 2,460,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.