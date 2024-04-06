DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 5.5%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.21. 6,314,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,106,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $192,140,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

