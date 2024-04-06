DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Trading 0.4% Higher

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 93,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 35,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPCS. Quarry LP bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,165,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.