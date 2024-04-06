Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.44

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.44 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 106562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.