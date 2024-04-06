Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target Raised to $6.29

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.29 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

DOMA stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 699.19% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Doma by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

